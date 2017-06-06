'Wentworth' Season 5 Spoilers: Is It Time for Allie's Luck to Change?

Allie (Kate Jenkinson) is one step away from freedom in "Wentworth." Will her plan with Franky (Nicole da Silva) work or will the guards catch them?

Last episode, Allie finally met Franky's dad, Alan (Richard Sutherland). He was a plumber and knew a lot about Wentworth's sewage system. The prisoners intended to get out of jail by using shipment boxes. Alan may provide them with a walkie-talkie and a map. He even promised he would assist them. If things go as planned, they will be out of Wentworth soon. However, it looks like Allie's luck will run out before she or Franky can escape.

Meanwhile, Allie's hands are tied regarding Jake's (Bernard Curry) huge secret. Will (Robbie Magasiva) wanted to expose him as the prison's drug dealer. He has already convinced Kaz (Tammy Macintosh), but Vera (Kate Atkinson) is proving to be a challenge. Will and Kaz asked Allie to talk to Vera, but she changed her mind after learning that someone was tailing Franky's sister. It must be Joan (Pamela Rabe) who told Jake to use his brains, knowing that people are after his neck.

Allie was threatened that if she dared speak to Vera about Jake, Franky's sibling would be harmed. Kaz tried to convince her to change her mind and promised that she would protect the kid so nothing would happen to her, but Allie was adamant. Will she heed Kaz's call and reveal the truth about Jake?

It appears Allie's storyline has drastically changed since Bea (Danielle Cormack) died. In a previous interview, Jenkinson talked about what was in store for her character in season 5.

"Bea's death makes Allie a much more interesting character. ... Allie felt quite safe within the prison walls. But now she has none of that, she's not safe, she has no one, her love has been ripped away from her, obviously there will always be drugs in prison, so she's exposed to that. She's vulnerable, devastated, heart-broken and dangerously obsessed with revenge, so that's a far more interesting character than a happy girl with a crush," Jenkinson told Curve.

"Wentworth" season 5 airs Tuesdays at 8:30 p.m. AEST on Showcase. It can also be streamed via the Foxtel Play Pop pack.