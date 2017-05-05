'Wentworth' Season 5 Spoilers: Kaz Grapples for Control; Old Inmate to Make a Shocking Comeback?

Kaz (Tammy Macintosh) has to take back control and someone seems to be on her way back to prison in the next episode of the Australian prison drama series "Wentworth."

Facebook/wentworthtvPromotional banner for the fifth season of the Australian prison drama series “Wentworth.”

The previous episode put Kaz and Will's (Robbie Magasiva) lives at risk following an escape attempt orchestrated by Franky (Nicole da Silva), who sabotaged a prison van but did not end up riding it. Franky's committal hearing was bumped to a later date, and Kaz was called to appear in court for her appeal instead. This put her in the van with Will, who took over Court transfer from a co-worker. The sabotaged van eventually went tumbling into a lake, but luckily ,both Will and Kaz survived.

And now, the official trailer for the upcoming sixth episode of "Wentworth" season 5 shows Kaz with one of her arms in a sling and Governor Bennett (Kate Atkinson) telling her that she needs to take back the control she's been gradually losing due to her non-violent stance. But how much can an injured inmate do when even at her strongest her fellow inmates had already been whispering among themselves that she's not fit to be prison top dog?

The trailer also previews Franky seeing Allie (Kate Jenkinson) buy drugs and confronting her about it. This sent Allie into a fit of rage that, despite the favorable things she said about Franky taking over Bea's (Danielle Cormack) old cell in the previous episode, the next one will have her telling Franky not to pretend she cares and to stay out of her business.

But what could Allie be planning to do? Fans are speculating that Allie may be gearing up to hot shot Ferguson (Pamela Rabe), having not forgiven the ex-governor for murdering Bea. A hot shot is a portion of drugs that has been spiked with poison and is intended to kill undesirables in prison. Ferguson herself has done this to Allie in the previous season.

Moreover, the final scenes of the trailer hint at somebody coming back to prison that has everyone reacting in various degrees of shock and nonchalance. Who is this character and what significance does she have to the prison that has everybody — inmates and wardens alike — so freaked out?

"Wentworth" season 5 episode 6 airs on Tuesday, May 9, at 8:30 p.m. AEST on Showcase. It can also be streamed via the Foxtel Play Pop pack.