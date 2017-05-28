'Wentworth' Season 5 Spoilers, Plot News: Jake, Ferguson Go After Allie in Episode 9

Now that Jake's (Bernard Curry) drug-dealing business has been discovered, Will Jackson (Robbie Magasiva) and company are determined to get it out in the open in "Wentworth" season 5, episode 9.

(Photo: YouTube/Foxtel)A screenshot from the "Wentworth" season 5, episode 9 promo.

Allie (Kate Jenkinson) reluctantly agrees to help Kaz (Tammy MacIntosh), who convinced her that they cannot get Jake kicked out without her.

As fans will remember, the former was the one who told her about the shady things Jake has been doing in the penitentiary. Kaz wants her to testify against him.

Unfortunately, their current efforts to stop him are not working as Jackson does not have enough evidence to prove Jake has been dealing drugs and this could get him in serious trouble, as Vera (Kate Atkinson) warns him in the promo for "Wentworth" season 5, episode 9.

Getting him thrown out there is the last thing they would want to happen. Worse is that Jake has caught wind of their plan to expose him and he is doing what he can to make sure this does not happen.

The teaser for "Wentworth" season 5, episode 9 shows Jake describing Jackson as "a dog with a bone" who wants to discredit him. He also learns that one of the inmates will testify against him.

It did not take long before he learns it is Allie. The inmates loyal to him are doing their part by watching Allie's every move.

The promo for "Wentworth" season 5, episode 9 shows her being attacked by Tina (Charli Tjoe), Kim (Ra Chapman) and two others, but were stopped by Franky (Nicole da Silva).

However, Jake turns to Ferguson (Pamela Rabe), who shows no sign of fear or worry about what's about to go down. "Leave it to me," she says in the promo.

"Wentworth" season 5, episode 9 will air on Tuesday, May 30, at 8:30 p.m. AEST on Foxtel's Showcase channel.