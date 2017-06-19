'Wentworth' Season 5 Spoilers, Plot Rumors: Who Dies in the Season Finale?

"Wentworth" season 5 has been a roller coaster of a season. The hit action-packed series has now reached its season finale. What will happen to "Wentworth" season 5 episode 12, titled "Hell Bent?"

YouTube/Foxtel Could Ferguson die in "Wentworth" season 5?

After the shocking death of Bea Smith (Danielle Cormack), inmates and staff of Wentworth Correctional center have come a long way. Season 5 took its fans through twists and turns, especially in episode 11. Joan Ferguson, aka "The Freak" (Pamela Rabe), finally told Vera (Kate Atkinson) the truth about Jake (Bernard Curry). After that, Jake decided to blackmail Vera in order for him to stay at Wentworth.

The rest of the girls finally got the chance to corner her. Led by Kaz (Tammy Macintosh), they confronted Ferguson about killing Bea and Iman (Zahra Newman). Frankie (Nicole da Silva) and Allie (Kate Jenkinson) even helped out by putting their plans of escaping prison on hold. During the encounter, Ferguson was hanged and was about to die, but Vera came in and saved her.

The scene left fans on the edge and prompted them to ask who could die in "Wentworth" season 5 finale. According to the synopsis of episode 12, Ferguson is finally feeling that she is living on "borrowed time." Could this mean her character is about to die?

On a Reddit thread, many fans speculate that Ferguson will indeed die. After all she has done, it is natural that the girls may finally succeed in getting their revenge. Aside from Ferguson, the finale is also said to feature Franky and Allie executing their plan of getting out of prison. Will the two get out of prison safely?



"Wentworth" is an Australian drama developed by Lara Radulovich and Dav Hannam from Reg Watson's original story. The drama was orginally about Bea Smith after she enters prison due to being charged with the murder of her husband. Upon entering, Bea was introduced to the social hierarchy within Wentworth prison and eventually learns how to survive inside. After her death, the story has now focused on other characters.

"Wentworth" season 5 season finale airs next Tuesday 8:30 pm on Showcase.