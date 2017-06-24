'Wentworth' Season Finale Recap: Ferguson Might Be Alive

If there is one thing about "Wentworth" that fans love, it is the emotional connection between the women trying to survive prison in the best way they can. Loyalty, friendship, and family are highlighted following the death of former top dog Bea Smith (Danielle Cormack). Now on its sixth season, how will the inmates of "Wentworth" thrive in the face of Joan Ferguson?

Facebook/WentworthtvWill The Freak survive in "Wentworth" season 6?

There were so many things about the finale of "Wentworth" that can be talked about. For one thing, Ferguson may have finally kicked the bucket as the penultimate featured her swinging on a basketball hoop after being injured by the inmates of Wentworth Correctional Facility. Of course, prison governor Vera (Kate Atkinson) had to step in, but the finale showed Kaz (Tammy MacIntosh) finally making sure she stays dead and claiming the throne as the prison's top dog.

The finale also featured Frankie (Nicole da Silva) and Alie's (Kate Jenkinson) escape plan getting foiled. This is expected considering the fact that Bea managed to do that quite successfully when she was alive. But what was unexpected was the fact that Frankie did manage to get out at some point with Alie choosing to stay. Fans were understandably baffled but Alie has never been the same since Bea died. Good and sometimes motherly Liz (Celia Ireland) poisoned Sonia (Sigrid Thornton), after she and Boomer (Katrina Milosevic) got fed off with her existence.

If that seemed like the series finale just kept on going, then that is exactly what happened. The Sydney Morning Herald points out that it is why "Wentworth" is the best Australian drama there is. Everything that the finale made fans feel can be experienced throughout the entire series since the beginning. The inmates do not shy away from getting the audience to grab for a tissue box or throw their hands in the air.

Now that the reign of terror has ended with Ferguson being buried alive, fans were given a moment of reprieve. However, according to reports that the producers have teased that The Freak may actually make it out alive. Of course, this left fans frustrated, which, in hindsight, is what "Wentworth" is all about.