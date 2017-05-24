'Wentworth' Star Daniielle Alexis Comes Out As Transgender During Recent Interview

"Wentworth" star Daniielle Alexis recently opened up about her childhood and who she is now, as she recently came out as a transgender.

Facebook courtesy of WentworthDaniielle Alexis stars as Dana Malouf on the show 'Wentworth'

During a recent interview with Woman's Day, Alexis shared that when she was a young boy, her original name was Shayne.

Alexis then proceeds to share more details about her earlier life, stating that she "felt like a girl on the inside from the very start."

She also talked about the things she used to do in order to express that side of her, revealing that she would grow her hair long and put on colorful clothes.

Still, she was not able to do all of those things in front of her young friends, and she would only put on makeup and dresses when she was in a private space.

Alexis also offered some details regarding how her family reacted to what she was doing when she was younger. She shared a story on how her father bought her a boy's mountain bike when she was still a child and she got upset because of it.

She also shared that her mother was supportive of who she was right from the beginning. Both her mother and grandfather also supported her fully after she came out as a transgender during high school, the Daily Mail UK reported.

Alexis' mother and grandfather were also the ones who paid for her gender reassignment surgery.

After sharing her important news, Alexis also revealed more about what she has in mind for the future. Though still enjoying the fame that has come along with starring on the show "Wentworth," Alexis still has other things in mind. She shares that she is planning to be a mother through surrogacy in the future, though she has not indicated when she might do so.

More news about Daniielle Alexis should be made available in the near future.