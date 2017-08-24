Western Digital Unveils My Book Duo 20 TB Drive

Western Digital has revealed the new My Book Duo drive, capable of storing up to 20 TB of files, the highest capacity in its line of consumer products ever. New RAID features and USB 3.0 support ensures blistering fast read and transfer times as well.

Western Digital The My Book™ Duo drive has massive capacity for storing photos, videos, documents and music.

With its capacity ranging from 4 TB to 20 TB, depending on the model, the new My Book Duo drive can hold more than twice the number of bytes as the earlier My Book, even out-carrying the My Book Pro with its top limit of 16 TB, as detailed on Western Digital's website.

The My Book Duo is the highest capacity drive Western Digital has put out ever, which prolific content producers dealing with video footage or raw photo files will appreciate. While the design is not exactly what could be considered portable, it has performance and security features for keeping important files and content safe and quickly accessible.

The drive has a RAID level 0 configuration that features up to 360 MB per second of sequential read speed when used with the Universal Serial Bus (USB) Type C connection. Those preferring to sacrifice capacity for the redundancy of RAID level 1 can easily do so with the software provided.

While the drive uses a USB Type-C port, it remains compatible with USB 3.1, USB 3.0 and USB 2.0 connections through a complete set of cables included with the device. Most port dimensions are considered, as well, with Type C and Type A added into the package.

The WD software built in the device can also encrypt the drive using 256-bit Advanced Encryption Standard (AES) hardware encryption, and safeguarding data is a simple matter of setting a password.

While the smallest 4 TB variant runs for $280, the 20 TB, the major reason to opt for the My Book Duo, costs $850 — expensive but also handy for keeping all content in one place, as The Verge notes.

The video below provides a short overview of the features of the new My Book Duo drive from Western Digital, now available for sale on their official website.