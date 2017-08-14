'Westworld' Season 2 Cast News, Air Date: Show Enlists Gustaf Skarsgard, Fares Fares as Series Regulars

FACEBOOK/WESTWORLDHBO 'Westworld' season 2 will premiere next year.

HBO's "Westworld" has added more names for its upcoming second season, which is expected to premiere sometime next year.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Gustaf Skarsgard, Fares Fares and Betty Gabriel have all been tapped to portray characters in the highly anticipated second season of the science fiction series. Skarsgard and Fares have joined in a regular capacity, while Gabriel will play a recurring role.

Skarsgard, who is best known for his turn as Floki in "Vikings," will portray Karl Strand and was described as a "white-collar guy comfortable in the field." Meanwhile, Fares will play Antoine Costa, "a tech expert with an objective perspective." Finally, Gabriel will bring life to Maling, a character "trying to restore order on the ground."

They join previously announced "Westworld" newcomers Jonathan Tucker, Neil Jackson and Katja Herbers. Tucker is set to play commanding military officer Major Craddock, while Jackson will portray Nicholas, "a charming, resourceful man who finds himself in charted territory." Herbers, on the other hand, will play a Westworld guest named Grace, who finds herself visiting the park at the most inopportune time.

Production, which began in July, is currently underway. Showrunners Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy debuted the first teaser trailer at the San Diego Comic-Con. The trailer saw Dolores (Evan Rachel Wood) in all-out mode as she hunted down park guests. It also featured some scenes that raised more questions than answers.

Fans will also get to see more of Peter Abernathy and Angela in the new season as Louis Herthum and Talulah Riley have both been upped to series regular status.

Right now, not much is known about the plot of the upcoming season, though it is expected to shed some more light on Samurai World or Shogun World, which was only teased as "SW" in the season 1 finale of the HBO series.

"Westworld" season 2 is poised to debut in spring 2018.