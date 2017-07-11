'Westworld' Season 2 News: New Teaser Hints at Theme Park Chaos, Human Casualties

Facebook/Westworld Westworld will return for its season 2 next year.

The sophomore season of the hit HBO science fiction series "Westworld" will not be arriving until 2018, but the web is already teeming with teasers for what is yet to come. Recently, the series' tie-in site released a GIF image that hinted that something has gone terribly wrong inside the Westworld theme park and that somebody is in dire need of help.

Ahead of the San Diego Comic-Con where the "Westworld" team is expected to drop new details about the upcoming season, the Discover Westworld website has been taken over by an animated image that tells a lot about what is in store for the series.

In the GIF image, an "unknown user" attempted to send a distress call to the outside world, saying: "Is anybody out there? Something's gone wrong. We need help, can you hear th-." Just before the "unknown user" finishes his message, a "registered user" interrupted him and said: "All is well. Celebrations continue." Then the words, "Loading—Journey into Night," flashes on the screen. It appears to be the title of the premiere episode of season 2.

The horrifying image hinted that something ominous is going to happen at the theme park as the new season opens, which is not surprising considering how the previous installment ended. It can be recalled that in the season 1 finale, things were already not looking good for the guests at Westworld. With Delores aiming a gun at Robert Forbes during his speech and his group of reprogrammed hosts showing destructive tendencies after emerging from the forest, it makes sense for the premiere episode of season 2 to see human casualties.

Previously, Jonathan Nolan said that the premiere episode of season 2 will not pick up after the events in the season 1 finale. However, that does not ensure that things will get better as the new season kicks off.

"Westworld" season 2 is currently in development and will premiere sometime in 2018.