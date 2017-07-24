'Westworld' Season 2 News: Why the Long Wait and What's in the Trailer

Facebook/Westworld "Westworld" season 2 arrives 2018

Not for the faint of heart and only for those who like to expect the unexpected, "Westworld" was recently featured by HBO during this year's San Diego Comic-Con. Fans who have been patiently waiting for the continuation of the series finally received a few details about "Westworld" season 2, and if it is as it looks like, then 2018 might just be the best year for the series.

The trailer is alarming thrilling, beginning with an intensely ironic scene of Bernard Lowe (Jeffrey Wright) looking at the body of a dead tiger while a cheerful song by Sammy Davis Jr. is playing in the background. Immediately setting the tone of the presentation and hyping up the fans, the "Westworld" season 2 trailer proceeds to bombard the audience with scenes of Maeve (Thandie Newton) seeing a carnage through and The Man in Black thoroughly covered in splatters of blood and smiling horrifyingly.

If that is not enough to get the excitement up for the highly anticipated series, then there is also the waiting time. Fans will not be delving into the Western-themed fun park until 2018, and with the news came their demand for an explanation about the long wait. Fortunately, creators Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy recently sat down with Variety to give the answers "Westworld" fans are waiting for.

"It's an ambitious project, and HBO has encouraged us to take the time and resources that we need to work on each stage of that. I love television," said Nolan. "We wanted to in the second season spend some more time writing, then switch gears into production, then cut. So we're not going to follow the annual year-on-year tradition of television. Television's changing. And the ambition of the project is such that we're going to take our time to get the second season right."

More news and updates on "Westworld" season 2 should arrive soon.