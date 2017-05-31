'Westworld' Season 2 Premiere, Cast News, Spoilers: Evan Rachel Wood Says Story Really Begins in New Season; New Worlds Coming

Season 2 of HBO's "Westworld" is currently underway, where the real stories of the characters are will really begin, according to Evan Rachel Wood, who plays Dolores in the series. Followers of the show can expect to see the familiar worlds back in the series, and new ones will be explored too.

Facebook/WestworldHBOExpect new worlds to be explored in "Westworld" season 2.

"Westworld," based on Michael Crichton's sci-fi film of the same name released in 1973, is returning for a second season sometime in 2018. With the showrunners working hard to keep plot lines under wraps, little is known of what followers of the show can expect of season 2.

However, Wood shared that the real story is just about to begin in season 2.

"I think it was always that season 1 was going to be this backstory and set up — getting to know the park and characters. I think season 2 is really going to be warp speed. The show might really start in season 2," Wood shared in an interview with IndieWire.

Meanwhile, the season 1 finale of "Westworld" ended by introducing Shogun World. According to executive producers Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy, followers of "Westworld" can expect previous worlds to return and new ones to come.

"The fun and challenge of this show is that season upon season, we'll only get more ambitious. We will ultimately encounter other worlds. Just when and where remains to be seen," Nolan revealed in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

"One of the aspects of the original film that we loved is the idea that this is a place you can go where you can engage in whatever fantasy you want. ... This park contains multitudes. We hope to explore that in the seasons going forward," Joy added.

Given that, fans can also rejoice in the possibility of many more seasons of "Westworld" coming.

"Westworld" season 2 is expected to premiere in 2018 on HBO.