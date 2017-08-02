'Westworld' Season 2 Premiere Date News: HBO Confirms Spring 2018 Arrival; Comic-Con Trailer Boasts Tons of Action

FACEBOOK/WESTWORLDHBO 'Westworld' season 2 will premiere next year.

The highly anticipated second season of HBO's "Westworld" will return in 2018, though an exact date has yet to be announced. However, fans will be happy to know that they can expect the new installment to premiere sometime in the spring.

HBO recently confirmed the premiere window of "Westworld" season 2 - much to fans' delight. So much has happened in the first season of the sci-fi/western series, and there are still some questions left unanswered.

Production of the new season is currently underway, and it looks like creators Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy managed to piece together some of the scenes that they already shot to assemble a trailer. The short trailer was previewed at the recent San Diego Comic-Con and was subsequently released online.

The trailer featured a lot of returning characters, including Dolores Abernathy (Evan Rachel Wood) and the Man in Black (Ed Harris). It opened with Bernard (Jeffrey Wright) standing over a dead robotic tiger. Fans also got a glimpse of the "unleased version" of Dolores in the clip, which showed her riding a horse as she shot guests who were running for their lives. Meanwhile, Maeve (Thandie Newton) takes Lee Sizemore (Simon Quarterman) to the devastating site of his friends' corpses.

Apart from the familiar faces, fans will also be introduced to new characters in season 2. According to Entertainment Weekly, Jonathan Tucker ("Kingdom," "Justified") has been tapped to play Major Craddock, "a commanding military officer." Neil Jackson ("Blade: The Series) has also signed on to portray a character named Nicholas, who was described as "a charming, resourceful man who finds himself in uncharted territory." Katja Herbers ("Manhattan"), on the other hand, will be playing a woman named Grace. All that is known about her role is that she portrays a "seasoned guest in Westworld whose latest visit comes at the park's darkest hour."

It remains to be seen how these new characters will fit into the show's storyline, which is being kept tightly under wraps. Fans will have to wait until next year to watch season 2 of "Westworld."

Watch the trailer below: