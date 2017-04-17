'Westworld' Season 2 Release Date, Plot News: Evolved Version of Dolores to Rock Western Theme Park

New episodes of "Westworld" will not air until 2018 but some scoops on season 2 have already surfaced online. When the show returns for its new season, fans shouldn't expect some of their favorite characters to be as they were in the previous season. One of them is Dolores Abernathy.

Facebook/WestworldHBO Promotional photo for "Westworld"

After learning in season 1 that her memories were shuffled, Dolores, played by Evan Rachel Wood, had a rough awakening. Ford (Anthony Hopkins) caused her evolution by adjusting her programming and letting her know the true identity of the Man in Black (Ed Harris). The final moments of the previous season saw Dolores unleash her awakened version, resulting in the death of Ford and of many others.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Wood revealed that the new version of Dolores will rock the whole western theme park and its guests in season 2. Fans of the show know that in the "Westworld" canon, when a character "evolves," he or she becomes murderous, and that is what Dolores is going to be in the next season.

"I'm really curious to see the unleashed version of her that we caught a glimpse of at the very end of the finale. Those final seconds, I think we were seeing a completely different side to her, completely different programming and completely off of her leash, so I don't think she will be the same person; she'll be an evolved version," the actress said.

Considering what happened to Dolores, it is also safe to assume that she and Teddy (James Marsden) might no longer have the future that they'd been originally programmed to have. It can be recalled that Dolores' evolution in the season 1 finale left Teddy in shock.

"Westworld" explores sentience and morality in a theme park dominated by human-like robots. Its next season will premiere in 2018 on HBO.