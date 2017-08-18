'Westworld' Season 2 Spoilers: 3 New Characters Added; Creators Discuss Biggest Misconception About the Show

Facebook/WestworldHBO A promotional image for HBO's "Westworld"

When "Westworld" returns for its sophomore season next year, viewers will be seeing a few new characters on screen.

Variety has reported that Gustaf Skarsgård, known for his role in the History series "Vikings," will be joining the cast as a character who is described to be a "white-collar guy comfortable in the field."

He will be joined by other new additions, "Zero Dark Thirty" actor Fares Fares and "The Purge: Election Year" actress Betty Gabriel, who are set to play tech expert Antoine Costa and someone named Maling, respectively.

Gabriel's character is said to be a person who will be determined to "restore order on the ground."

Other new cast members announced earlier include Katja Herbers, who will be a series regular, and Jonathan Tucker and Neil Jackson, who will both star in recurring roles. However, the network has yet to confirm which characters in season 1 will be returning, except for Louis Herthum and Talulah Riley, who have reportedly been promoted as series regulars.

Meanwhile, Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy, the creators of "Westworld," recently talked about the biggest misconception about the HBO series.

Although a lot of people believe that the story takes place in the future, Nolan revealed that it actually does not.

"We had some pretty frightening conversations about [artificial intelligence] with people who have a front-row seat to what's happening. We've all thought about this subject as science fiction for so long that it's hard to understand it's happening — right now," he explained to The Hollywood Reporter.

"Humanity's pursuit of these technologies is like driving in a fast car at night, with the headlights off, hurtling toward something."

In other news, according to a report on Mashable, the recent HBO hack, which leaked scripts and episodes of the hit drama series "Game of Thrones" online, might also cause some "Westworld" season 2 spoilers to surface on the internet.

The stolen data reportedly also included a detailed production calendar for the sci-fi series' sophomore season.

"Westworld" season 2 is scheduled to premiere sometime in spring 2018 on HBO.