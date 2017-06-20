'Westworld' Season 2 Spoilers, Air Date: Executive Producer Teases Premiere Episode's Title
The second season of "Westworld" is not expected to premiere until 2018, and not a lot of plot details are known at this point. However, executive producer Jonathan Nolan may have just revealed the first episode's title--or, at least, part of it.
Nolan surprised fans when he shared a photo of what appeared to be a script for the upcoming season's premiere episode. The executive producer posted the image on Reddit, which was then picked up by "Westworld" Watchers. Unfortunately, the full title is unknown because part of it is blocked. However, the publication theorized the title to be "Journey Into Night," the same title used by Dr. Ford in his final narrative.
The revelation is certainly exciting, although it failed to hint at any possible plot points present in the new season. It is known, though, that season 2 will not mimic the style of season 1, as the executive producers previously noted. Luke Hemsworth, who plays Ashley Stubbs, also teased that he will reprise his role. Stubbs was initially thought to have died, but the eldest Hemsworth brother revealed that his character is doing fine.
Fans can also look forward to an "unleashed version" of Dolores, who is played by Evan Rachel Wood. After going through so much in the first season, Dolores will certainly not be the same moving forward. Wood recently teased that production on "Westworld" season 2 is about to commence soon and shared a photo of her character's costume on Instagram.
"Westworld," which is based on the 1973 film of the same name, managed to earn a loyal fan following and critical acclaim during its freshman season. However, executive producers Nolan and Lisa Joy did not land the gig without any help.
"JJ had actually sat down with Michael Crichton 23 years earlier to talk about a reboot for the movie version of ['Westworld']," Nolan recalled at Variety's A Night in the Writers' Room. "JJ hadn't quite figured out how to remake it as a film, so in his way he sat on it for 20 years and called us and said, 'You can do something really special with this.'"