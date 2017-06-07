'Westworld' Season 2 Spoilers, Plot, Cast News: Dead Character Returns?; Ed Harris, Thandie Newton Talk Set Experiences [VIDEO]

HBO's science fiction drama "Westworld" season 2 won't be back on air until 2018, but speculations abound over one dead character's real status. Actors Ed Harris and Thandie Newton also indulged the press in recent interviews about their experiences while working on the set.

Facebook/WestworldHBO HBO's "Westworld" will be back for another season in 2018.

At the end of "Westworld" season 1, viewers were left hanging over the fate of Head of Security Ashley Stubbs (Luke Hemsworth). Presumably, he died while tussling with one of the androids. Hemsworth, however, hinted his character could still be alive next season, albeit in another form.

In an interview with Huffington Post, Hemsworth said there's a great amount of secrecy on the set so he's not aware of what's really happening in the second season. But when pressed about his character, the actor said he believes Stubbs is doing OK.

"Physically? He's well. He's doing all right. Just taking a sabbatical," Hemsworth said. Fans of the show assumed Stubbs will become an android in "Westworld" season 2.

Meanwhile, Ed Harris told The Wrap he was surprised when he learned the real identity of his character, the Man in Black. On the show, Jimmi Simpson played his younger version, William, but this wasn't made clear until the last few episodes.

Harris also said he found it most challenging when production shut down temporarily during the filming of "Westworld" season 1. "Just in terms of the continuity of it and focus, we were kind of split up," he said. Work was halted for two months as showrunners Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy reportedly made changes to the scripts.

Thandie Newton (Maeve Millay), on the other hand, revealed her nude scenes were like giving birth for a fourth time and she felt as empowered as woman. "I was standing there stark naked for a lot of it because I felt more in control than I've ever done because I said yes to this," Newton told Oprah Winfrey for Variety's Actors on Actors feature. Watch Newton talk about her work on "Westworld" in the video below.