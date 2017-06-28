'Westworld' Season 2 Spoilers: Showrunners Discuss 'Ambitious' New Installment

"Westworld's" debut last year was a big hit, and fans are now looking forward to the show's next installent. While HBO has yet to announce a premiere date, showrunners Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy recently shared hints on what's next for the popular sci-fi drama.

Facebook/WestworldHBOExpect new worlds to be explored in "Westworld" season 2.

Last week, Nolan and Joy sat down for an interview with Variety where they discussed about season 2 plans. "We always knew that we wanted the stakes and the scope to increase dramatically and that means the scale of production increases as well," Nolan revealed. "We have an amazingly talented group of writers, directors, and crew coming back and gearing up for what I think and what I hope will prove to be a season twice as ambitious as the first one."

Nolan also hinted that the next season will "go a little deeper" with the ins and outs of the futuristic park. He confirmed that Ford (Anthony Hopkins) is dead, but since season 2 will explore the park's history, the character will likely return for flashback scenes.

"We'll see the character's presence will be felt in that sense in terms of filling in a few more of the gaps about the early history of this place," he added.

Meanwhile, James Marsden has been taking gunslinging lessons to prepare for his role. Cast members for widely popular shows are usually prohibited from giving away even the slightest hint about their characters, but Marsden, similar to his character Teddy Flood, is known for breaking the rules sometimes.

The 43-year-old shared short footage on Instagram last Thursday showing off his gunslinging skills. Unfortunately, fans have yet to see Teddy's cowboy outfit again since Marsden was just wearing a white tee and blue jeans in the video. He does a flip trick in the end, which proves that he's getting better at gunslinging.

The second season of "Westworld" is expected to premiere sometime in 2018.