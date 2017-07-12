'Westworld' Season 2 Spoilers: Website Hints Guests Are Trapped; Hosts Conquer the Park?

Facebook/WestworldHBO Promotional image for "Westworld" featuring hosts Teddy (James Marsden) and Dolores (Evan Rachel Wood).

The official website for HBO's hit science fiction thriller series "Westworld" recently showed a number of clues that some guests were trapped inside the park while the awakened hosts might already be taking over.

The TV series is an adaptation of the same title 1973 movie that featured life-like human imitations in a classic Western environment (referred to as "the park") where, as HBO puts it, the "dawn of artificial consciousness and the evolution of sin" meet.

"Westworld" mainly revolves around the park where robots called hosts and humans (referred to as guests) interact. Hosts are designed to cater to whatever the guests desire.

The show's official website recently suggested that some of the guests might have survived the attack in the season 1 finale. DiscoverWestworld.com (which can only be accessed by people in the United States) shows a GIF image that provides clues for season 2 as it supposedly shows a fictional system glitch.

On the GIF image, an "unknown user" of the "Westworld" website typed, "Is anybody out there?" It was then followed by the message, "Something's gone wrong." However, just when they try to ask for help, they are interrupted.

Subsequently, the image showed a loading screen that said "System Override" and loads "Journey Into the Night," which was Dr. Ford's (Anthony Hopkins) supposed final narrative to be showcased at a special gathering attended by important guests, several investors and executives of the company managing the park.

A "registered user" then typed "All is well" and "Celebrations continue..."

In the end of season 1, hosts such as Dolores (Evan Rachel Wood) and Maeve (Thandie Newton) had their senses awakened and were secretly able to recall their tragic past and what their purpose in the park was.

At the same event, Dr. Ford was supposed to announce his retirement but was interrupted when the awakened hosts, armed with guns, attacked the humans. Dolores and Teddy (James Marsden) killed Dr. Ford on stage.

It is speculated that the GIF image seen on "Westworld's" website might be a sign that some guests have survived the attack. There is also the possibility that the hosts are starting to gain control of the park and this could be the starting point for season 2.

There are also speculations that Dr. Ford - who has always been protective of his creation (the hosts) and resistant to the idea of retiring - could still be alive and the armed attack was part of his plan.

"Westworld" season 2 is expected to premiere in 2018.