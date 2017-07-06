'Westworld' Spoilers: HBO Series' Season 2 Will Not Pick Up from Season 1 Finale

Facebook/Westworld "Westworld" will return for its season 2 next year.

While it remains unknown when "Westworld" will return for its season 2, it is said that fans of the HBO series cannot expect it to pick up where the previous season concluded.

There are conflicting reports as to when "Westworld" season 2 will begin its production. While there are some who claim that filming will begin this summer, others claim that the HBO series' second season will enter its principal photography later in October.

Whatever the truth on its production schedule, though, reports claim that it is certain for "Westworld" season 2 not to pick up from where its season 1 ended. After all, it was no less than Jonathan Nolan, co-creator and executive producer of the HBO series, who revealed in an interview that it will be the case.

"We are definitely not picking up right where we left off," Nolan said in an interview.

Other than the fact that "Westworld" season 2 will not pick up from where its season 1 ended, Nolan has also revealed that the next season of the HBO series will be chaotic. Nonetheless, everything is still vague at this point in time as Nolan, in a prior interview, said that it is better for fans of the show to assume nothing.

However, as "Westworld" season 1 already introduced the Samurai World, it is a safe bet for the HBO series to explore other worlds in future seasons. As to what these worlds are, apparently, fans can only speculate for now.

"Yeah. I think the fun and challenge of this show is that season upon season, we'll only get more ambitious. We will ultimately encounter other worlds. Just when and where remains to be seen," Lisa Joy, "Westworld" showrunner, told The Hollywood Reporter back in December.

Meanwhile, HBO has yet to attach an official release date to "Westworld" season 2. However, as Nolan revealed, the show cannot return to offer its brand of entertainment anew earlier than 2018.