'Wet Hot American Summer: Ten Years Later' News, Release Date: Netflix Rolls Out First Star-Studded Trailer

The first trailer for "Wet Hot American Summer: Ten Years Later" is here, and it boasts a star-studded cast and a lot of bizarre laughs.

Facebook/WetHot'Wet Hot American Summer: Ten Years Later' will release on Aug. 4 on Netflix.

The upcoming eight-episode Netflix series is a sequel to 2001's "Wet Hot American Summer" and features a lot of the same cast members and some new faces as well. Netflix previously released "Wet Hot American Summer: First Day of Camp," a prequel to the 2001 satirical comedy film.

The trailer opened with a flashback scene featuring Ben and a bunch of other campers gathered around him at Camp Firewood in 1981. They promise to hold a camp reunion 10 years into the future.

Fast forward to 1991. Lindsay (Elizabeth Banks) is now a news reporter. Andy (Paul Rudd) has long hair. Gene (Christopher Meloni) is living in a trailer, while Victor (Ken Marino) still has his hair permed. All of the campers meet back at Camp Firewood for their reunion. Susie (Amy Poehler) arrives in a cab with champagne and an outrageous outfit. Gail (Molly Shannon) introduces Gene to her daughter, who is exactly like him.

However, the campers and counselors are all devastated when they find out that Beth (Janeane Garofalo) is selling Camp Firewood. They then all agree to try and save the camp. The series teases a lot of fun, including a baseball game, some romance and goats. It also features some danger, with people being set on fire and getting stabbed.

Characters from "First Day of Camp" are also back, including Eric (Chris Pine), Courtney (Kristen Wiig), Blake (Josh Charles) and Greg (Jason Schwartzman). Adam Scott, Jai Courtney, Dax Shepard and Alyssa Milano are some of the newcomers. However, several fans noticed Bradley Cooper's absence from the trailer, and it has been revealed that he will not be reprising his role as Ben.

Executive producers David Wain and Michael Showalter are behind the sequel series. Wain and Showalter were also the minds behind the 2001 movie and "First Day of Camp."

"Wet Hot American Summer: Ten Years Later" will be released on Aug. 4 on Netflix.

Watch the trailer below: