What Are Fidget Spinners and Are They Dangerous?

Fidget spinners are everywhere these days. Although originally marketed to children with ADHD and those who experience extreme amounts of stress, any kid down the street may have one on their person no matter their mental health condition. However, recent research indicates that what the fidget spinner is advertising may not be scientifically accurate.

Fidget spinners are gadgets that have a stable center disc on which three paddles can be spun in the way an electric fan may look. According to a report made by CNN, a mother shared her experience with fidget spinners and it's the worst possible scenario one can find. The mother, Kelly Rose Joniec, suddenly found her daughter, Britton, choking on one of the bearings of the fidget spinner. Surgery was required to get it out which put the 10-year-old at risk for the side effects of general anesthesia on children.

Aside from the potentially injurious nature of the fidget spinner, a review of related literature made by Forbes found several things. The first point made was that fidgeting may not necessarily be a bad thing. Research indicates that it prevents rumination which can lead to depression, that fidgeting can actually facilitate and enhance cognitive processes, and that it is able to build familiarity and therefore a sense of security.

Fidget spinners, on the other hand, create attachment and at its worst, a user may end up associating positive emotions to object instead of a person or a relationship. Business Insider enlisted the help of clinical psychologist David Anderson in trying to explain fidget spinners and their supposed benefits and risks.

"They're a toy. They're a gag gift. Not so much a treatment," said Anderson.

The verdict comes after explaining that in treating ADHD and other stress and anxiety-related disorders, there's a process to be followed such as getting to know the patient and providing evidence-based therapy. Although it may help for some people, the fidget spinners are ultimately a band-aid solution.