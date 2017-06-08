What Can Christian Parents Do to Keep Their Children Safe From Terrorist Attacks and Disasters?

Terrorist attacks and disasters are becoming more and more prevalent these days, and Christian parents just like others are worried about keeping their children safe in an unpredictable world.

Anne Graham Lotz, the daughter of renowned evangelist Billy Graham, gave some advice to concerned parents. She said the only way to keep children protected is if they know the truth about God's Word.

"While we can be extremely vigilant — while we can watch and pray — we have no guarantee that our children or our grandchildren will escape violence and disaster," she wrote on her blog. "But there is one thing we can do that I have not heard the national pundits discuss. We can make sure our children will be safe in eternity — safe inside the 200-foot walls that encircle our Father's House. Safe forever."

The truth, according to Graham-Lotz, is that people now live in a "very wicked and dangerous" climate. God knows this will happen, so He sent His own Son to save mankind.

"If they would put their trust in God's Son, Jesus Christ, asking Him to forgive their sins and come into their hearts, they would become His own children. He would be their Father," she said.

As children of God, people can enjoy certain privileges, such as "His own dear presence to walk with them through life," Graham-Lotz said. There might be no guarantee about their physical safety, but their spiritual safety would be secure.

"They will have access to Him 24/7 through prayer," she said. "And whenever the time comes for them to step into eternity, they will be ushered into the heavenly Home that He is already preparing for them. And inside that Home, they will be absolutely, completely, permanently safe."

Earlier, Graham-Lotz said the world is growing increasingly dark, so it's more important than ever for Christians to rise up and offer hope to those in need. News sources and social media outlets all contain reports of anger, fear, persecution, violence, immorality, and prejudice. She said Christians should use God to battle all of the negativity.

"The good news for those who believe in Jesus is that God transforms each one from the inside out. He replaces war with peace, hatred with love, fear with the hope that this life is not all there is...the best is yet to come," she said. "He gives life purpose and meaning and eternal significance."