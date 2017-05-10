What Does A Godly Relationship With Money Look Like?

Many Christians think money is the root of all evil, but in truth it's not. The Bible tells us that the love of money is the root of evil. And so as Christians, how do we relate with money? What kind of relationship does a Godly person has with material riches?

PixabayWhere do you put your trust in?

A Godly one, of course.

Is there such a thing?

Yes, my friend, there's such a thing as a Godly relationship with money. And it's defined as "God as Lord and Master over all." Yes, that's how it is.

We are told to put money down and set our heart and eyes on the Lord as our Master. Jesus tells us in Matthew 6:24,

"No one can serve two masters. For either he will hate the one and love the other, or else he will hold to the one and despise the other. You cannot serve God and money."

That's a pretty frank description, but that's just how it really is. Paul tells us that those who seek after material gain more than they seek God are actually at a huge loss:

"But those who desire to be rich fall into temptation and a snare and into many foolish and harmful lusts, which drown men in ruin and destruction. For the love of money is the root of all evil. While coveting after money, some have strayed from the faith and pierced themselves through with many sorrows." (1 Timothy 6:9-10)

Think about it, friends. It's a plain fact, especially inside the church. We can't run after God and run after money as if the two are equal. No they're not. We can only choose one as there is only one true God.

But does that mean Godliness equals poverty?

Many Christians have this wrong assumption that when God is pursued, all material blessings have to go out the window and down the drain. That authentic Christians have to be financially poor. That's also wrong.

Consider some great men of God in the Bible. Abraham had many possessions. King David was rich. Job was prosperous. Barnabas previously owned a property that he sold to give to the church. Paul was a tentmaker who earned his keep while serving as an apostle. God blessed them to do what He wanted.

Some women of God were financially blessed as well. Esther was a queen. Ruth became well-provided for. Rachel enjoyed Isaac's inheritance from Abraham. God blessed them and others too.

What about Jesus? He was a carpenter by trade, but He didn't have anywhere to lay His head at night (see Matthew 8:20). Does that mean He was poor? No, He wasn't. Some women supported Him financially and materially. Look at Luke 8:1-3:

"Afterward, He went throughout every city and village, preaching and bringing the good news of the kingdom of God. With Him were the twelve and some women who had been healed of evil spirits and infirmities: Mary, called Magdalene, from whom seven demons had come out, and Joanna, the wife of Chuza, Herod's steward, and Susanna, and many others, who supported Him with their possessions."

By this we see that Jesus had all material provision that He needed as He went on doing what God sent Him to do. He wasn't dirt-poor; He was rich in love and grace.

What now?

I hope that by now, friends, you have noticed that God wants to prosper His people, and that there's nothing wrong with being a Christian and having money. It's the heart and the stewardship that matters: Is God the Lord and Master of our pockets? Or are our pockets the lord of our lives, directing every choice and thought we make? Do we put our trust and faith in God? Or do we put our hopes and dreams in the money we make?

As I end, I would like you to think about the kind of relationship that a Godly man has with his riches: money bows down to submit to the Christian, while the Christian bows down in submission, reverence, and obedience to God.