What Is Amazon Spark: New System Mixes Instagram Feeds, Online Shopping, Product Reviews

Amazon has launched a new feature called Amazon Spark, which is aimed at developing a better system in discovering new products.

The new feature encourages users to share their experiences with and ideas about a product while also allowing them to react to other posts with comments and give "smiles," which is the equivalent of a Like on Facebook, TechCrunch confirmed.

Aside from improving the way a buyer finds the perfect product, Amazon Spark also redirects all the social interaction between customers regarding their items back to the site. This will allow users to have easy access to a product that they discover on Amazon Spark with good reviews.

Amazon Spark is only available as a mobile app for now, so account holders who want to make use of the new feature will have to use it on their phones. Amazon Spark can be found at the "Programs & Features" option.

To set up, the user will choose at least five interests that predetermine what type of products will appear on their feed. There are several interests available on Amazon Spark. Some of the unique categories are "TV Bingewatching" and "Internet of Things."

Once setup is finished, the feed of Amazon Spark will be filled with posts containing product reviews or shared photos of certain products that are under the chosen interests of the user.

Amazon Spark has also made it easier for users to buy an item from their feed by placing a shopping bag icon on the bottom right corner that will identify which of them are sold by Amazon, CNBC illustrated.

The photos on the Amazon Spark feed will also have links and product photos, helping the user to quickly decide or buy the item that they find desirable.

Amazon's new feature could make the lives of consumers a lot easier when buying online because they don't have to search for the product elsewhere when they find a good review or a good photo of it. Buying the item from the site with Amazon Spark is as easy as a few taps on the screen.