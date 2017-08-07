What Is Apple BiometricKit?

New leaks about the upcoming 10th Anniversary iPhone installment are regularly surfacing now that its launch is a few weeks away from now.

Apple official website Promotional picture for iPhone 7 to be succeeded by upcoming 10th anniversary iPhone

According to the latest leaks, the iPhone 8 will come with a facial recognition system through a software dubbed as BiometricKit. Developer Steve Stoughton Smith was the one to reveal the data he mined from the firmware of the company's HomePod.

He took to Twitter to announce, "I can confirm reports that HomePod's firmware reveals the existence of upcoming iPhone's infra-red face unlock in BiometricKit and elsewhere."

Although Apple has already revealed their ARKit designed for developers at the Worldwide Developers Conference last May, the Cupertino-based tech giant has yet to mention the BiometricKit.

Despite that, the facial recognition system has been a long-standing rumor for the iPhone 8. Its 3D face recognition abilities will reportedly be processed through the smartphone's front camera. With that in mind, users will be able to access their device once the software processes and recognizes their features via the camera.

Little is known about the BiometricKit, but many are suspecting and hoping that Apple will add more to its unlocking capability. Reports believe that the company will launch a developer version of the kit, like that of the ARKit, one which will allow users to create more applications in relation to facial recognition.

Some reports are suggesting that the BiometricKit will have an API Switch that will enable users to access both the facial recognition system and Touch ID.

Furthermore, the data mined by the developer reveals a first look of the next iPhone. Like previous leaks, it confirms that the device will have a silver strip at the top most part of the device where the speaker, camera, and its sensors will be placed.

To note, Apple has yet to comment on the latest reports. It is best if tech junkies treat these claims as speculation until proven otherwise.

More updates should be revealed in the next few weeks.