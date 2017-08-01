What Is Barack Obama Doing Now?

The 44th president of the United States, Barack Obama, and his family have been traveling around the world, enjoying time with each other since he stepped down from office earlier this year.

Reuters/Jonathan Ernst Former President Barack Obama has been decompressing since he stepped down from the White House.

The Obamas' more recent trip abroad was to Indonesia, a country close to his heart since it was where he and his mother sought refuge after her failed marriage in 1967. His mother later on married an Indonesian citizen, but it was short-lived. He moved to Hawaii when he was 10 and lived with his grandparents.

The former U.S. president, along with his wife, Michelle, and their daughters, Malia and Sasha, spent three days in a resort island in Bali where they were spotted river rafting.

The family culminated their trip by visiting the ancient city of Yogyakarta, where his mother, an anthropologist, spent years of research.

Reports say that the Obamas arrived by private jet where a small army of 650 Indonesian security forces welcomed them and served to protect them.

While Barack has been keeping a low profile, Michelle continues to do her job, empowering women and promoting her advocacy for education.

Michelle attended the Women's Foundation of Colorado's 30th anniversary fundraising celebration, which took place at Pepsi Center in Denver.

Speaking to attendees of the event, Michelle talked about the importance of empowering girls at a young age. She said, "Teachers, a kind word can mean the world to a young girl."

At the event, the former first lady also shared where the shards of the glass ceiling cut her deepest. "Knowing that after eight years of working really hard for this country, there are still people who won't see me for what I am because of my skin color," she said.

What the former president is not doing is buying expensive Russian mansions for her daughters. Recently, bogus reports about his acquisition of diplomatic compounds during his administration have been circulating.

The publication claimed that Obama was trying to get as much free stuff as he can while he was U.S. president. To note, the news outlet wthat generated such news is a satirical publication that deliberately presents fiction.

