What Is Barack Obama Doing Now?

Former U.S. President Barack Obama responded to the hate and violence propagating in Charlottesville, Virginia that is shockingly reminiscent of a dark past.

The 44th President of the country, also the first African American commander-in-chief, took to Twitter to cite a quote by Nelson Mandela.

In a series of tweets, he wrote, "No one is born hating another person because of the color of his skin or his background or his religion." He continued, "People must learn to hate, and if they can learn to hate, they can be taught to love. For love comes more naturally to the human heart than its opposite."

Obama's first tweet in the series is currently the most liked tweet of all time. His post has about 4.3 million likes. Pop star Ariana Grande was the prior record-holder. Her tweet following the Manchester bombing, which took the lives of 22 people, generated 2.7 million likes.

President Donald Trump has always had a way of using Twitter to convey his opinions on currents events, which most likely involves calling out names and injecting insults. And he has always been criticized for doing so. This time, however, he is under fire for the lack of response to the racist and neo-Nazi activity in Charlottesville. His fellow Republicans, military leaders, and corporate execs have all expressed disappointment over how he is handling the situation.

Initially, he said that violence sprouted from "many sides." And he tried to repair the damage on Monday by saying that he condemns white supremacy.

According to the former Democratic Mayor of Philadelphia Michael Nutter, Obama would want to say more about the recent happenings in Virginia, but in respect to current president Trump, he will refrain from doing so. Like Nutter, one of Obama's senior advisers shared that the former president is not likely to respond to Trump's comments.

In the fall, Obama is expected to campaign for the Democratic gubernatorial candidate in Virgina.