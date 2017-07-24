What Is Barack Obama Doing Now? Former President 'Decompressing' Through Travels, Golfing

America's 44th president, Barack Obama, has been enjoying the life of a private citizen since he stepped down from office in January. He's been traveling and enjoying most of his time with his family, and he's been keeping his schedule low key from any political events since.

Reuters/Jonathan Ernst Former President Barack Obama has been "decompressing" since he stepped down from the White House.

A former staff said that the ex-president and his wife, Michelle Obama, are "still decompressing" following an "intense" eight years at the White House, or 12 years if one had to count Obama's first Democratic convention speech in 2004.

"It's like 12 years of extremely intense stress, political activity, scrutiny, responsibility as a national leader, and for the first lady as the surrogate in chief," the White House staffer said. "That's been a big load for the both of them."

To decompress, the Obamas have gone off relaxing and unwinding in Palm Springs, Hawaii and the Caribbean. The former president supposedly spends a lot of his me-time golfing and swimming.

He was also spotted watching Broadway shows in New York with his daughters and recently, he enjoyed the beaches of Bali and visited Buddhist temples in Java. Obama called Indonesia his home for a few years when his mother uprooted their lives at the age of 6.

Once in a while, Obama would post an update on his personal Twitter. Observers, however, have noted that the former president usually steers clear of making any political statements these days. According to Breitbart, Obama didn't even make any post or statement last July 4, America's Independence Day.

Obama's biggest political activity since stepping down as president is to help the National Democratic Redistricting Committee mount a fundraiser in Washington D.C. But sources close to the president revealed he is planning to return to the beach in the South Pacific, where he'll begin writing his memoir.

Meanwhile, boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr. said he is expecting Obama to be sitting in the audience when he fights Connor McGregor on Aug. 26. President Donald Trump also allegedly expressed interest in watching the fight up front but he won't likely be able to go.