What Is Barack Obama Doing Now? Former President Meets With Prince Harry

Ever since former president Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama left the White House, the couple has been taking vacations. Many people have fallen in love with the couple as they have traveled the world in style.

(Photo: REUTERS/Joshua Roberts)First Lady Michelle Obama and her husband, former U.S. President Barack Obama.

The Obamas stopped by Palm Springs and the British Virgin Islands among other places. The former president's latest stop is England. He has been hanging out with Prince Harry at the Kensington Palace.

The official Twitter account of the royal family posted a photo of the two smiling ear to ear and wearing almost identical outfits and revealed what they discussed.

Prince Harry hosted former US President @BarackObama at Kensington Palace today. pic.twitter.com/9SWfSRY4FH — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) May 27, 2017

"They discussed support for veterans, mental health, conservation, empowering young people and the work of their respective foundations," one tweet read.

"Barack Obama also offered his condolences to the victims of the Manchester attack and support for those recovering from injuries," another tweet stated.

The former president also gave a speech addressing an audience in front of an audience, majority of which are business leaders, at a charity dinner in Edinburgh.

A large crowd has gathered outside the event to see Obama, but he did not make a public event much to the disappointment of the fans who have been hoping to see him.

Last week, Barack and Michelle have been roaming around Italy, first in Tuscan and then in Sienna. The couple was seen walking around, once again making their most ardent followers think how the two can get any cooler.

The two have been traveling far and wide since they left the White House. Early this year, the former first lady said at the Partnership for a Healthier America Summit that they are just taking some time off, but will soon be back to work.

"We're not gone, we're just breathing, y'all. Let us breathe," she joked during her chat with former White House chef and senior food policy advisor, Sam Kass. "We've got to get our new lives set up," she went on to say.