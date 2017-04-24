What Is Barack Obama Doing Now? Former President to Make First Public Appearance in Chicago

Former U.S. President Barack Obama's extended post-presidential vacation is about to come to an end. After a few months of staying out of the spotlight and spending a few weeks in French Polynesia, the 44th president of the United States will return to Chicago on Monday, April 24, for his first public event.

Reuters/Joshua Roberts U.S. President Barack Obama speaks during his last press conference at the White House in Washington, on Jan. 18.

According to the New York Times, Obama's self-imposed silence since Inauguration Day will end with a series of appearances in various events for the next four weeks.

The former president is set to make his first public appearance on Monday, April 24, with community and youth leaders at the Logan Center for the Arts of the University of Chicago. The appearance will be focusing on his commitment to the youth, which is one of the main focuses of Obama after leaving office.

According to reports, Obama will talk about how people such as those who are part of the event inspired him to get into politics back when he was a community organizer on the South Side of Chicago.

"This event is part of President Obama's post-presidency goal to encourage and support the next generation of leaders driven by strengthening communities around the country and the world," the event program states, according to Politico.

Before leaving the Oval Office, Obama previously explained his commitment to helping young people.

"I'll go back to doing the kinds of work that I was doing before, just trying to find ways to help people. Help young people get educations and help people get jobs and try to bring businesses into neighborhoods that don't have enough businesses," he told middle schoolers in 2015. "That's the kind of work I really love to do."

The former U.S. president is also set to hold a series of public remarks and private paid speeches in the United States as well as in Europe. He is scheduled for an appearance with Chancellor Angela Merkel at the Brandenburg Gate in Germany as well.