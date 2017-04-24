What is Bernie Sanders Doing Now? Vermont Senator on Tour With DNC Chair, Remains Devoted to Issues

U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders remains devoted to his job and supportive of important issues in the country. Additionally, the 75-year-old politician has his sights set on reforming the Democratic Party.

REUTERS/Joshua LottBernie Sanders speaks at the Iowa State Fair in Des Moines, Iowa August 15, 2015.

In a statement, Sanders expressed his excitement to work with the chosen members of the Unity Reform Commission. For those who are unaware, the Unity Reform Commission was formed in order to aid the Democratic National Committee change the party's rules.

"It is my full intent, and the intent of the eight men and women I named to the commission, to fight vigorously for fundamental reforms in the Democratic Party," the statement read.

Sanders has also been outspoken about his desire to "create a government that works for all Americans and not just the billionaire class."

Speaking of the rich, Sanders also continues to voice out his opinions on current President of the United States Donald Trump. Most recently, Sanders called out the President on Twitter for focusing on "scapegoating the undocumented." This is not the first time the Vermont senator has spoken out against Trump, though.

Mr. Trump: instead of scapegoating the undocumented, work with us to provide a path toward citizenship. — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) April 22, 2017

Donald Trump said he would stand with the working people of this country. Good speech but unfortunately it wasn't true. — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) April 19, 2017

Sanders' commitment to the Democratic Party led him to launch a tour with DNC Chair Tom Perez. The "Come Together and Fight Back" tour began on April 17 and will take the two gentlemen to nine "red" and "purple" states in the United States, including Kentucky, Florida and Nevada. According to the announcement, the tour aims to "begin the process of creating a Democratic Party which is strong and active in all 50 states, and a party which focuses on grassroots activism and the needs of working families."

For too long the Democratic Party has turned its back on a lot of states in this country. @Tomperez being in Utah says those days are over. pic.twitter.com/J9AspwGsIx — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) April 22, 2017

if you think you don't know enough to run for office, just take a look at what's going on in Congress. Trust me, you can do it. pic.twitter.com/knopp87SV0 — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) April 21, 2017

We need to have the guts to address the issues of Little Haiti, Liberty City, and struggling communities all over this country. pic.twitter.com/akNhYO2mMH — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) April 21, 2017

Even though Sanders lost the Democrats' presidential primary last year, it is clear that he will not stop working towards the goal he envisions. Those who are interested in learning more about Sanders and the issues he cares about can visit his website.

