What Is Eid al-Fitr and Why Do Muslims Celebrate It?

The annual Muslim religious event of the Ramadan is finally coming to an end on the evening of June 24, and it will be followed by the celebration of the Eid al-Fitr, which not only marks the end of the month-long fasting but is also a way for the Muslims to welcome the 10th month in the Islam calendar, the Shawwal.

REUTERS/Stephanie KeithA New York City police officer stands guard as Muslims pray during the Eid al-Fitr holiday that marks the end of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan in the Brooklyn borough. The Muslims will celebrate this year's Eid al-Fitr on June 26.

While the observance of Ramadan is marked with fasting, as religious teachings forbid the Muslims to eat and drink between sunrise and sunset, all the sacrifices of those who strictly adhere to their Islamic faith will soon be over as Ramadan, which started last May 26, will finally be over this Saturday, June 24.

As the annual religious practice ends, it will be celebrated by the Muslims with a joyous celebration called Eid al-Fitr. After the period of fasting and solemnity during the Ramadan, Muslims can finally feast all they want and take part in various joyous activities as they visit families and friends on Eid al-Fitr.

Before taking part in the Eid al-Fitr revelry, though, Muslims go to mosques in the morning to say their Eid prayers. After all, Eid al-Fitr is also an opportunity for the Muslims to thank Allah for helping them sustain the month-long fasting during the Ramadan.

Some Muslims put their gratitude toward Allah into action by donating to the less fortunate on Eid al-Fitr. The celebration is also considered to be the best time for Muslims to forgive those who have done them wrong.

As the Ramadan is based on the Islam lunar calendar, the date of the religious event changes every year. Since Eid al-Fitr is celebrated the day after the conclusion of the Ramadan, it goes without saying that its date changes every year, too.

This year, Eid al-Fitr falls on the evening of June 25, a Sunday, and ends on the evening of June 26, Monday.