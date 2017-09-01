What is Former U.S. President Obama Doing Now? Eyeing a Martha's Vineyard Property!

Reuters/Jason Reed/UNITED STATES US PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION CAMPAIGN 2008 US Democratic presidential candidate Senator Barack Obama (D-IL) speaks at his South Dakota and Montana presidential primary election night rally at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota, June 3, 2008.

It has been almost 8 months since the Obamas left the White House, and people can't help but wonder what former U.S. president Barack Obama may be up to these days.

Numerous sightings of the former POTUS (President of the United States) since he ended his terms as president suggest that he is having the time of his life with his so-called permanent vacation. According to recent reports, the former U.S. president may soon own a piece of property that he had visited several times during his presidency: Martha's Vineyard.

Martha's Vineyard has been the favorite holiday destination of the former U.S. first family throughout the term of Obama. Every year, except in 2012, the family would always head to Martha's Vineyard to spend some quality time there.

If reports turn out to be true, the Obamas may not just spend some few days in Martha's Vineyard as, allegedly, the former POTUS is planning to purchase two parcels of land there. It is said that Obama and his wife, former U.S. First Lady Michelle Obama, are interested in owning a property that belongs to Caroline Kennedy which she inherited from her mother, Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis.

Kennedy was Obama's Ambassador to Japan during his term as the POTUS.

It has been learned that the waterfront properties were placed on the market listing several months ago and are said to command a price ranging from $12 million and $15 million.

Meanwhile, supporters of incumbent U.S. President Donald Trump and those of Obama continue to lambast one another on Twitter. After Obama's supporters point out that Trump allegedly responded poorly to the Hurricane Harvey calamity in Texas, Trump's supporters retaliated by saying that the former POTUS was playing golf when Hurricane Katrina happened in 2005.

Belfast Telegraph opines the argument of Trump supporters was invalid on two points as Obama became president only in 2009, and despite being a newly-elected senator of Illinois at the time of Katrina, he travelled to Houston, Texas to meet the victims of the hurricane that killed almost 2,000 people in Louisiana.