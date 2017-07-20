What Is Glioblastoma? 5 Facts About John McCain's Brain Cancer Diagnosis

(Photo: Reuters/Carlos Barria) Senator John McCain.

United States Senator John McCain of Arizona has been diagnosed with a common form of cancer called glioblastoma after a tumor was discovered in his brain.

The former Republican presidential hopeful's office released a statement Wednesday evening from the Mayo Clinic regarding the diagnosis.

"On Friday, July 14, Sen. John McCain underwent a procedure to remove a blood clot from above his left eye at Mayo Clinic Hospital in Phoenix. Subsequent tissue pathology revealed that a primary brain tumor known as a glioblastoma was associated with the blood clot," stated the Mayo Clinic.

"The Senator and his family are reviewing further treatment options with his Mayo Clinic care team. Treatment options may include a combination of chemotherapy and radiation."

Here are five facts about glioblastoma, including life expectancy, if it can be cured, and how McCain is not the first prominent U.S. senator to suffer from it.