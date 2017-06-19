What Is Hillary Clinton Doing Now?

Former US presidential candidate Hillary Clinton may be out of the political landscape at the moment, but the 69-year-old Democrat can still be seen in public while attending more laid-back occasions.

REUTERS / LUCY NICHOLSONFormer presidential candidate Hillary Clinton into murder mystery novels these days

Reports claim that Clinton surprised the attendees of the Women in Film's Crystal + Lucy Awards night in Los Angeles by sending a video massage for Elizabeth Banks, one of her avid supporters and a recipient of the award-giving body.

In her video message, Clinton revealed that she has yet to watch the blockbuster hit "Wonder Woman," but believes that the theme of the movie is something that she can always give her support to.

"Something tells me that a movie about a strong, powerful woman fighting to save the world from a massive international disaster is right up my alley," President Bill Clinton's wife shares in the video.

She also praised Banks for being a special person both on and off screen. "You're not only a creative force in front of the camera and behind it, you are a passionate advocate for women's equality and opportunity; I can vouch for that," she adds.

Clinton is also reportedly spending her time reading murder mystery novels after losing the November 2017 elections against Donald Trump, according to a report from Newsweek.

During her appearance at the Book Expo early his month in New York City, Clinton revealed that she currently enjoys reading books from authors Jacqueline Winspear, Louise Penny, and Donna Leon. According to the renowned politician, she finds comfort in reading murder mystery novels because she feels like she is solving "somebody else's problems."

Clinton also talked mostly about the book she is planning to publish under Simon & Schuster publishing company sometime this fall instead of commenting on Trump's latest actions.

But when asked about her plans for her future, Clinton revealed that she still has no idea. "I am going to do everything I can to support the resistance," she also stated.