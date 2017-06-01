What Is Ivanka Trump and Melania Trump's Age Difference? First Lady and Daughter Just 12 Years Apart

Circumstances led Ivanka Trump, daughter of United States President Donald Trump, to have a relatively young mother in the person of the current First Lady, Melania Trump. At just 12 years apart in age, how does the presidential daughter see her stepmom?

Reuters/Carlo AllegriDonald Trump's granddaughter Arabella (L), daughter Ivanka (C) and wife Melania (R) listen to him speak at his New York on April 20, 2016.

Ivanka Marie Trump, 35, is a former model and the current assistant to the President of the United States and her father, Donald Trump. She was born on October 30, 1981 to then-businessman Trump and her biological mother, the former Czech-American model Ivana Trump, according to details from the Cosmopolitan.

She is currently married to Jared Kushner, and together they have moved to Washington to carry out their various work connected to her father's executive office.

Like Ivanka's real mother, Melania Trump also worked as a fashion model before she married the current U.S. President. The 47-year-old First Lady of the United States was born on April 26, 1970, in what was then a part of Yugoslavia.

When Melania is not accompanying her husband on official functions, she is mostly staying in Trump Tower with their son, Barron.

Ivanka's stepmother, Melania, at just 47 years old, is relatively close age-wise to her with a difference of just 12 years. In contrast, Ivanka's real mother, Ivana Trump, is 68 years old, much closer to Donald Trump's 70 years of age.

The relationship between the first daughter and the first lady has been rumored to be cold and distant, which Ivanka has denied in her new book "Women Who Work," according to the International Business Times.

In her new book, Ivanka generously praised her mom. "Melania, you are an unbelievable mother with a heart of gold. You give generously of your time and attention and I appreciate your support and friendship," Ivanka wrote in her book, as quoted by CNN Reporter Betsy Klein's tweet.