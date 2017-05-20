What is Obama doing now?

It looks like former President of the United States Barack Obama is done with his post-term vacation and fun-filled adventures as he is back under the spotlight of politics once again.

Reuters/Brian SnyderFeatured in the image is former President Barack Obama.

It has been reported that Obama recently received the John F. Kennedy Profile in Courage Award, which is a recognition given to elected officials "who govern for the greater good, even when it is not in their own interest to do so."

According to Town and Country Magazine, the award was given to the former president at the JFK Library in Boston to honor his efforts in passing the Affordable Care Act, also known as ObamaCare, which helped millions of Americans through secured health coverage.

In his acceptance speech, he reached out to the current members of the Congress. He said that he hopes "today's members of Congress are willing to look at the facts and speak the truth, even when it bucks party dogmas."

He added, "I hope that current members of Congress recognize it takes little courage to aid those who are already powerful, already comfortable, already influential, but it takes great courage to champion the vulnerable and the sick and the infirm."

In other news, after eight years in the office, the Obamas are now living a semi-normal life. While former First Lady Michelle was spotted popping into a SoulCycle class, as per People Magazine, her husband had been out and about sporting a brown leather jacket, which he had allegedly been keeping all these years as he did not think it was appropriate to wear while he was still in the office.

"Imagine putting on a suit and tie almost every day for eight years. I think he enjoys not having to do that," said Anita Breckenridge, his chief of staff.

According to Harper's Bazaar, the former president now has an office in the West End of Washington, D.C. He and his wife are currently working on their book, and are reportedly planning the establishment of the Barack Obama Presidential Center, where a presidential library will be built, on the south side of Chicago.