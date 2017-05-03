What Is the Deepest Level of Worship for Christians?

Every Christian should worship God, but Pastor Rick Warren of Saddleback Church said there is a deeper level of worship that Christians must learn to embrace.

The pastor wrote on his website that it's easy for Christians to worship God when things are going really well in their lives. When God has provided good food, friends, family, health, and happy situations, it's no problem glorifying God and giving Him thanks.

"But circumstances are not always pleasant. How do you worship God then? What do you do when God seems a million miles away?" he asked.

Warren said the deepest level of worship is actually praising God in spite of pain. When confronted with trials, Christians should learn how to thank Him. And whenever tempted, believers should simply trust God even though He is keeping His distance.

"Friendships are often tested by separation and silence; you are divided by physical distance or you are unable to talk. In your friendship with God, you won't always feel close to Him," he said.

When this happens, worship becomes difficult. But Warren said the only way to mature one's friendship with God is to keep on loving and trusting Him even if He feels like a million miles away. During this time, faith will be tested as Christians cling on to God's promise: "I will never leave you nor forsake you."

At the same time, Warren encouraged Christians not to fret whenever God feels distant. When God hides His face from people, it's a moment of testing and maturing. Some believers experience it only once in their lives, while others experience it several times.

It might seem like God is angry or He is trying to discipline believers because of some sin. But Warren said no sin will ever disconnect true believers from their fellowship with God.

"Often this feeling of abandonment or estrangement from God has nothing to do with sin. It is a test of faith, one we all must face: Will you continue to love, trust, obey, and worship God, even when you have no sense of his presence or visible evidence of his work in your life?" he asked.