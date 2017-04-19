What Kind of Men Do Women Find Attractive? Men Who Aren't Ashamed of Their Faith

It has been revealed for so long now but no one's taking notice: Ladies are more attracted to men's good traits than their good looks. This fact was reiterated in an informal online poll when the secret-sharing app Whisper sought the opinions of its female members on what turns them on when it comes to the opposite sex.

HGTV/Fixer Upper "Fixer Upper" stars Chip and Joanna Gaines

A woman's attention may tend to be initially drawn to eye candy. But unlike men, that attraction fades if the guy's attitude, demeanor, character and personality aren't on par with his good looks.

Here are the women's feedback to Whisper's question, reminding us that it's the little things that count after all.

First, the basics. Nothing is more attractive than a respectful gentleman. So, show some manners, you guys.

Emotions are important. One contributor said a guy who opens up his feelings doesn't make him less of a man; it makes him more attractive. Admitting that he cries also makes him hot.

Another reactor shared that seeing a guy cook makes her heart explode into a million bits with rainbows and pink sparkles — an indication that the way to her heart is through her stomach.

One respondent recalled how a guy she was flirting with made her feel beautiful when he swooped her off her feet — regardless of her weight.

Meanwhile, one pointed out the difference between a boy and a man is stepping up and owning responsibility.

Understanding sarcasm makes a guy 10 times more attractive, says another. Smelling good is also a plus factor, along with helping around the house — washing the dishes included.

It pays to know how to play the guitar or any other musical instrument if the girl you're impressing is musically-inclined.

Finally, if you're up for nice girls, get right with God because many of them are attracted to those who are not ashamed of their faith.