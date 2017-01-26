What Kind of 'Parenthood' Are They Planning For?
By Rod Anderson , CP Cartoonist
In its latest undercover video, Live Action revealed that most Planned Parenthood clinics do not provide prenatal services to women who want to carry their child to term.
Ninety-two of 97 Planed Parenthood clinics said they don't have an OB/GYN on staff and only use their ultrasound equipment on women seeking an abortion to find out if the abortionist will need to perform a first, second or third trimester abortion.
