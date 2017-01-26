What Kind of 'Parenthood' Are They Planning For?

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

In its latest undercover video, Live Action revealed that most Planned Parenthood clinics do not provide prenatal services to women who want to carry their child to term.

Ninety-two of 97 Planed Parenthood clinics said they don't have an OB/GYN on staff and only use their ultrasound equipment on women seeking an abortion to find out if the abortionist will need to perform a first, second or third trimester abortion.

