'What the Waters Left Behind' Release Date, Latest News: Official Trailer Released

Argentinian thriller and horror enthusiasts Luciano and Nicolás Onetti ("Sonno Profondo," 2013; "Francesca," 2015) recently premiered their highly anticipated film, "What the Waters Left Behind."

(Photo: Youtube/luchopoker7)A screenshot from the official teaser trailer of "What the Waters Left Behind."

The new chilling film was shot in the ruins of Villa Epecuén, Argentina. To promote the movie, the brothers have released an official teaser trailer, which premiered on Saturday, May 20.

As discussed in a press release about the latest film from the Onetti brothers, the movie will revolve around Villa Epecuén, which is one of the most important tourist locations in Argentina.

On Nov. 10, 1985, a large volume of water broke the protecting embankment which led to the submersion of the village under ten meters of salt water. Villa Epecuén was wiped out. After thirty years, the waters eventually receded and the ruins of the village emerged. The residents, however, never returned.

The press release also mentioned: "The plot revolves around a group of young people that take a trip to the ruins in order to film a documentary about Epecuén. Ignoring the warnings, and after a brief tour, they get stranded in the abandoned village. Contrary to what they thought, they begin to realize that they are really not alone ..."

"What the Waters Left Behind" is a departure from the films previously made by the Onetti brothers. In the past, they often traded in fetishizing Italian giallo films. However, this new movie aspires to be more like a 1970s "slasher road movie" such as "The Hills Have Eyes" and "The Texas Chain Saw Massacre" despite its Latin leanings.

The movie is produced by Nicolás Onettie, with Michael Kretzer serving as executive producer and Pablo Guisa Koestinger as its associate producer.

The cast of "What the Waters Left Behind" includes Agustín Pardella, Victoria Maurette, Mirta Busnelli, Gustavo Garzón, Chucho Fernández, Germán Baudino, Damián Dreizik, Evan Leed, Victorio D´Alessandro, Paula Brasca, Paula Sartor and Tamara Garzón.

"What the Waters Left Behind" is currently in the post-production stage.