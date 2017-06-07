What to Do When Everyone Around You is Lying

The world today is full of lies and everything false. You see them everywhere: lies and phishing scams on the internet, fake and misleading reports in the papers and in the news, even unfounded and slanderous things being passed on by word of mouth.With all the lies that are going on masquerading as "truth," what do we believe in?

Pixabay

We've got to hold on the real truth: Jesus Christ the Son of God.

"You're being religious"

Dear friends, in this world that's marred and tattered will all sorts of confusing lies and destructive deception, we can take refuge in the truth found in the Lord Jesus Christ. He is the Truth, the Word of God made flesh (see John 1:14). In Him there's no lie (see 1 John 1:5).

Some might say I'm being too spiritual in this regard. "What does Christ have to do with our nation?" you might say. "I've been victimized by a scammer and lost everything I have because of it, and you want me to trust in Jesus?" some might even shout.

Yes, friends, we've got to trust in Christ.

God knows everything

Dear reader, the Bible tells us that God sees everything happening under the sun, even if these things happen under a rock or within the darkness. Psalm 139:11-12 assures us that God sees everything:

"If I say, "Surely the darkness shall cover me, and the light shall be as night about me," even the darkness is not dark to You, but the night shines as the day, for the darkness is like light to You."

We can never hide anything from God. Even the most experienced of liars, the most experienced of deceivers, and the most successful of thieves and scoundrels can never hide any thought, any plot, and truth from the Lord our God.

Think about it. If our Father in heaven, who sees everything that is being planned against us, loves us so much and is committed to protecting and caring for us, what makes us think we can't trust Him to help us stay away from harm (see Matthew 7:9-11)?

Let God guide you

Now that we've established that God knows everything, we must understand that He is also willing to guide us into safety. What does that have to do with the topic at hand? Everything!

If we trust in Him and follow what He says, we will be spared from all the wicked plans of the enemy (see Psalm 3:7, 59:16; 2 Timothy 4:18) ;

If we follow His Spirit's promptings according to the Word, we will escape unwanted snares planned for by those who wish to take advantage of us (see Psalm 144:11);

If ever we've been victimized by liars and deceivers, God will set us free from their grip if we follow Him (see Psalm 7:1-2, 31:19-20);

If we've lost many – even every – thing we have to these evil and wicked people, God can restore them and even more (see Psalm 126:4-6; Joel 2:25).

Think about it, my friends. Even though every man is a liar, God is not (see Romans 3:4). He is good and wants us to live in the light as He is in the light (and is the light). He wants us to receive all the heavenly blessings that are there for us to receive through Christ Jesus, His one and only Son and our Lord and Saviour (see Ephesians 1:3).

Let's follow Christ and trust in the Lord always.