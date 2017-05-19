What To Think When God's Miracle Still Hasn't Happened For You Yet

Christians hope in the Lord. We all put our faith in Him, bend down on our knees depending on Him, and give Him all our hopes and dreams because we see and deem Him faithful to us. Yet a great many of us are still waiting for that one big thing, that one thing only God can do for us.

Pixabay

We're all waiting for God's miracle to happen to us.

Only God can do it

We're all waiting for God to come and save the day. We're all waiting for Him to do something only He can do, something that science can never explain, but hearts can never stop rejoicing about. Something that can't be bought by money yet can never be replaced by any other thing.

We're all waiting for Him. But what do we do when the miracle doesn't come? What do we do when we've been waiting decades and yet it doesn't arrive? What do we do when after all those tears and years we spent waiting, God still doesn't do anything?

We've got to praise Him just the same.

He never changes

Consider the man named Job. Of all people in the world, he has got to be the most unfortunate of all people. He lost all his kids and all his flocks in just one day (see Job 1:13-19). Worse, his children were all taken from him through a tragic accident (see Job 1:18-19). And of all the people that could discourage him from trusting in God, it would be his own wife telling him to "curse God and die" (see Job 2:9).

Surely, a Godly man like this didn't deserve such agony, such pain, right? He didn't do anything wrong; he kept praying for his kids and lived a good, upright life where he was situated (see Job 1:1-5). But then Satan wanted him to quit his faith in God, and caused him to go through such pain (see Job 1:6-2:10).

Surely, we could imagine him cursing God. We could imagine him hating the Lord for what happened. No, he didn't curse God, neither did he hate Him. Consider what he said of the Lord,

"Though He slay me, yet will I trust Him..." (Job 13:15)

God remains good

I know that's very hard to do, waiting for your miracle and still praising God while you carry the weight of despair, but it can be done. Job did it. And God responded beautifully.

At the end of his tragic experience, Job did see the miracle come to him:

"So the Lord blessed the latter days of Job more than his beginning..." (Job 42:12)

Wait on Him

Friends, God is a good Father. His plans are always for our good (see Jeremiah 29:11; Romans 8:28). If we would always trust Him and wait on Him to do as He promised, He will never disappoint us. I urge you, if you're been waiting for what seemed like an eternity, keep waiting. 2 Peter 3:8-9 encourages us,

"But, beloved, do not be ignorant of this one thing, that with the Lord one day is as a thousand years, and a thousand years as one day. The Lord is not slow concerning His promise, as some count slowness. But He is patient with us, because He does not want any to perish, but all to come to repentance."

Lastly, remember that He has given the greatest miracle of all, the Lord Jesus Christ. Through Him we receive life and all the spiritual blessings that we never had before we were saved (see John 3:16-17, 5:24, 6:47, 11:25; Ephesians 1:3). Always look to Him, for He is our Miracle.