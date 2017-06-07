What We Can Learn from Jesus' First Miracle – at the Wedding in Cana

"His mother said to the servants, "Whatever He says to you, do it."" – John 2:5 (MEV)

We all know that Christ did miracles during His earthly ministry. He healed the sick, gave sight to the blind, made the lame walk, healed the lepers, and cast out demons. Aside from these, He fed multitudes using a few pieces of bread and fish, and even caused Peter to catch fish: one with a coin in its mouth, and many others enough to bring the net to the point of breaking.

Yes, we all know Jesus to be the Miracle Man.

But of all the miracles He's ever done, one that continues to amaze me is the first miracle He did: turning water into wine at a wedding. This simple miracle brings so many lessons to us, and I hope to share some with you. Are you ready to see what we can learn from that wedding in Cana?

Here are some things we can learn from Jesus' first miracle.

1) It seemed like a totally "unspiritual" thing

First of all, we can't stop but notice that Jesus' first miracle had nothing to do with opening eyes, casting out demons, or anything like that. His first miracle appeared totally "unspiritual," perhaps attractive to magicians but surely something that religious people might not even recognize.

Still, what we can see there is that Christ defied all known logic. How can water, a substance so chemically pure and unable to ferment, be turned into wine?

Christ's first miracle shows us that He has power over natural things, not just things in the spiritual realm. It confirms His power to create, like what He did in the beginning.

2) When we obey His Word we see miracles happen

Have you noticed the verse I attached on top of this article? That short line tells us that whatever Christ says, when we obey Him, we will see great things. Think about it:

Numbers 23:19 tells us, "God is not a man, that He should lie, nor a son of man, that He should repent. Has He spoken, and will He not do it? Or has He spoken, and will He not make it good?"

God Himself said in Isaiah 55:11, "...My word ... it shall not return to Me void, but it shall accomplish that which I please, and it shall prosper in the thing for which I sent it."

Whatever He says will never fall to the ground. Obedience to God's Word assures us that we will see its work in our lives.

3) God's power is always better than what we can do

Lastly, let's take a short look at what the master of the feast said about Jesus' wine:

"Every man serves the good wine first, and after men have drunk freely, then the poor wine is served. But you have kept the good wine until now." (see John 2:10)

The master of the feast, perhaps someone who knows the secrets of the trade, was surprised at how good the wine that Jesus made was. It was so good, it made the feast master speak out in apparent jest!

We have to realize that by that time the wedding celebrants' good wine has already been depleted. When all our resources, energies, and skills are already spent trying to achieve something, we can be sure that God still has something in His sleeves. He's more than able to do good things to us. In fact, His goodness far surpasses all the abilities and capabilities we have.

Let's all rely on God's power and goodness. Let's call on Him, just like what Jesus' mother did (see John 2:3).