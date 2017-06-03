What We Can Learn From The Time Peter Walked On Water

We all want to walk on water like Peter did. He was a mere man just like us, and the brief moment he was able to stand and walk on water remains amazing and astonishing to all of us. Don't you want to be able to do that too? I sure do.

Pixabay

Walking on water is something all of us Christians want to do. While we commonly figuratively interpret the phrase as meaning "walking by faith" or "trusting in God to do new things," we can and should also interpret it as literal fact. History tells us that Christ Jesus was not a myth but a historical fact, and so we must believe that Peter really did walk on water.

And if he did, we ought to learn from his experience.

Here are some things we should realize about Peter's experience of walking on the most un-walk-able of all surfaces, water.

1) Peter knew it was totally impossible

The Bible tells us that Peter was a fisherman (see Matthew 4:18). Being a fisherman, he had probably swum in the sea for a long time since his childhood, and had never seen a man walk on water. If there's someone who would know that water isn't a good surface to walk on (of course), it would be him.

Things changed when Peter and the others saw Jesus walking on water. All of them screamed like kids spooked by a ghost (see Matthew 14:26; Mark 6:49)! Peter, along with the other disciples (some of them fishermen too), knew doing that was impossible.

2) Peter made an outrageous, even impossible request

Seeing what was happening was impossible by human standards, Peter did the unthinkable: he asked Jesus to prove Himself by allowing him to do it as well. Wow.

We all know that we should not test God (see Deuteronomy 6:16). Jesus said it Himself: "It is also written, 'You shall not tempt the Lord your God'" (see Matthew 4:7). Peter, however, broke protocol and said, "Lord, if it is You, bid me come to You on the water" (see Matthew 14:28).

Peter's faith was evident at this moment. Think about it. Peter asked God to do something impossible by human standards. Have we ever asked God for something that we cannot achieve on our own? Do we trust that God is able to give us exceedingly more than what we could ask (see Ephesians 3:20)?

3) Christ responded to Peter's faith

Some might say it was too outrageous of Peter to make such a request, but to Christ it wasn't. He wasn't merely content in making Himself known to His disciples – He was intent on showing them what faith in Him can do.

Think about Peter's request. It would sound outrageous alright, but Jesus even more outrageously replied, "Come" (see Matthew 14:19). The faithless would never hear that reply. Those who don't have faith won't even make the request.

Friends, Peter was able to walk on water because he had faith to ask for it. Christ allowed him to walk on water because he had faith to ask Him of it. Do we have faith that allows us to make requests of God, and faith to believe what we ask for will actually come?

Ask in Faith

The Bible tells us to ask in faith. Jesus tells us that whatever we ask of God in prayer, we should believe that we will receive them (see Mark 11:24). Without faith, we will never receive anything we ask God for (see James 1:6-7).

I leave you with this final exhortation:

"If you remain in Me, and My words remain in you, you will ask whatever you desire, and it shall be done for you." (John 15:7)