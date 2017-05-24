What Will Bill O'Reilly Do Next? Former Fox News Host Joins Fellow Political Commentator Glenn Beck on 'The Blaze'

Bill O'Reilly already has his own podcast, "No Spin News," which is a feature available to his paying subscribers. Now, he is joining forces with fellow former Fox News commentator Glenn Beck.

O'Reilly and Beck have two things in common: they both served as conservative political commentators on Fox News programs and they both have podcasts. Now, according to The New York Times, O'Reilly revealed that he will be joining Beck on his podcast, "The Blaze," every week.

"We're going to do that every Friday until Beck gets tired of me," O'Reilly said in his podcast. "It's a good outlet for me to, you know, discuss things back and forth with Beck, who's a good friend."

Beck previously had O'Reilly on "The Blaze" through a phone call. He offered O'Reilly a place on his podcast so that they could "unite our powers for good as opposed to evil." He then proceeded to tell O'Reilly that he would be paid in sandwiches.

It can be recalled that O'Reilly was forced out of his Fox News show, "The O'Reilly Factor," after reports surfaced that he had sexually harrassed five different women. The scandal led to a public uproar, and over 50 advertisers pulled out. Even though settlements made by Fox News parent company 21st Century Fox were published, O'Reilly maintains that he is free of any fault.

"The O'Reilly Factor" was canceled in April, and O'Reilly announced via his website that "No Spin News" would return. The podcast was made available for free for a time, but on May 1, only premium subscribers were allowed to access the podcast.

Beck, on the other hand, was the host of "The Glenn Beck Program" on Fox News. After two years, he exited the network. The political commentator has also had his fair share of controversy, having made distasteful remarks about then-President Barack Obama when he appeared on "Fox & Friends."