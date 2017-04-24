What Will Bill O'Reilly Do Next? Political Commentator Returns With 'No Spin News' Podcast Tonight

Bill O'Reilly may not have a job at Fox News anymore, but that has not stopped the political commentator from continuing his podcast, "No Spin News."

REUTERS/Brendan McDermidBill O'Reilly returns with a new episode of his podcast tonight, April 24.

According to O'Reilly's website, "No Spin News" will return tonight, April 24. For those who are unaware, "No Spin News" is a podcast that is currently free to access. However, after May 1, it will only be available to premium subscribers of his website.

The long-time host of "The O'Reilly Factor" was forced out last week, following reports of sexual harrassment allegations. According to The New York Times, O'Reilly and Fox News parent company 21st Century Fox apparently reached settlements with five different women who accused the host of sexual harrassment and inappropriate behavior.

The investigation and scandal led to more than 50 advertisers cutting ties with "The O'Reilly Factor." Women's rights groups also spoke against O'Reilly and urged Fox News to fire the political commentator. The uproar eventually got to the Murdoch family and a decision was made.

"After a thorough and careful review of the allegations, the company and Bill O'Reilly have agreed that Bill O'Reilly will not be returning to the Fox News Channel," a statement from 21st Century Fox read.

O'Reilly, however, has maintained that he is innocent and has said that there is no truth to the allegations. "It is tremendously disheartening that we part ways due to completely unfounded claims," O'Reilly said in a statement published on his website.

"But that is the unfortunate reality many of us in the public eye must live with today. I will always look back on my time at Fox with great pride in the unprecedented success we achieved and with my deepest gratitude to all my dedicated viewers," he continued. O'Reilly only had good things to say about the Fox News Channel.

A new episode of "No Spin News" will premiere tonight, April 24, at 7 p.m. EDT.