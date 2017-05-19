What will Tim Allen do next after 'Last Man Standing' cancellation?

After the cancellation of "Last Man Standing," what is next for Tim Allen?

Facebook/lastmanstandingABCPromotional image of "Last Man Standing."

The actor has kept relatively quiet about his film and television projects. Nonetheless, a look at his IMDB profile reveals that the actor could possibly be working on two films: "Toy Story 4," in which he will voice the character of Buzz Lightyear, and "El Camino Christmas," in which he will be playing the role of Larry Michael Roth.

According to a Deadline article, "El Camino Christmas" is a dark comedy being produced by Ted Melfi and directed by Dave Talbert. The story is focused on a young man (Luke Grimes) who will go to the fictitious town of El Camino in Nevada to look for his father. Aside from Allen, other cast members will include Grimes, Dax Shepard, Jessica Alba, Kimberly Quinn, Vincent D'Onofrio, and Jimmy O. Yang.

Fans of "Last Man Standing" were shocked when it was announced that the show was cancelled despite its steady ratings. Many have since accused ABC of pulling out the show due to lead star Allen's conservative leanings, as well as the right-wing slant of the sitcom. ABC Entertainment president Channing Dungey, however, has since clarified in a conference call to reporters that politics was not the reason for the show's cancellation, but rather because of scheduling. She said that it was the network's decision to switch from airing sitcoms on Friday nights to fantasy/sci-fi shows, specifically, "Once upon a Time, "Marvel's Inhumans," and "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D."

Allen has since taken to Twitter to express his dismay about his show's cancellation. His post reads, "Stunned and blindsided by the network I called home for the last six years. #lastmanstanding."

"Last Man Standing" ran for six seasons prior to its cancellation. According to Global News, reruns of the show are aired on CMT. Nonetheless, Washington Examiner reports that fans of the sitcom are reportedly petitioning ABC to take back its cancellation, with some even threatening to boycott the network if it fails to do so.