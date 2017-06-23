What's Leaving Netflix in July 2017?

A few days from now, subscribers of Netflix will find a number of shows leaving the platform for good. For the month of July, films such as "Batman," "Blazing Saddles," and "While You Were Sleeping" will be leaving the streaming service.

Reuters/Mike Blake Netflix features 1966 "Batman: The Movie" this July.

There would be no better way to commemorate the brilliance of the late Adam West than to watch his movies. Fans of his vintage films have no time to waste because this July, Netflix will be taking out West's 1966 "Batman: The Movie."

The 1974 satirical Western classic "Blazing Saddles," starring Gene Wilder and Mel Brooks, will also be removed, along with the 1964 musical "Hello, Dolly!" and the 1953 musical comedy "Gentlemen Prefer Blondes" headlined by the iconic Marilyn Monroe.

More recent films that have been axed from the service include Sandra Bullock and Meg Ryan's rom-com classics "While You Were Sleeping," "Two Weeks Notice," and "Kate & Leopold."

Fans can say good-bye to the aforementioned films, except for "Two Weeks Notice," on July 1st. As for Bullock and Hugh Grant's romantic comedy, it will be taken out from the roster on July 3rd.

TV shows that are departing on the first day of July include "MacGyver: Seasons 1–7" and "Ghost Whisperer: Seasons 1–5."

Fans need not worry. While many programs are expected to be removed, subscribers can also anticipate new titles to arrive next month.

One of the more recent films include "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story." Fans can rejoice, as the film is slated to premiere on Netflix this July 18.

Furthermore, other classic titles that have not made it to the platform will soon find their way into it. "Titanic," "Free Willy," and "Spawn: The Movie" are some of them. These will arrive on July 1st.

For $8 per month, viewers can get Netflix's basic streaming service and indulge in the said shows.