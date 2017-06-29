WhatsApp to Soon Feature 'Recalling Message' Function?

Reports are rife that WhatsApp will soon feature a "recalling message" function.

REUTERS/Dado RuvicA WhatsApp App logo is seen behind a Samsung Galaxy S4 phone that is logged on to Facebook in the central Bosnian town of Zenica, February 20, 2014.

Sending messages to the wrong person or typing words that people do not actually mean to send out are common occurrences. Luckily, it looks like WhatsApp will soon add several features that will save users from these embarrassing experiences.

According to a website called WABetaInfo, version 2.17.30 of WhatsApp adds a feature named "Recall." It is reportedly the new name for the long-time rumored "Unsend" function.

In the WhatsApp 2.17.30 changelog that WABetaInfo released, the recall function is under the 'hidden features and changes' section. A small note has been added under the section which says, "All hidden features aren't available now and WhatsApp will enable them in next versions." This means that Whatsapp developers are still perfecting these hidden features before finally enabling and releasing them to the public.

More proof of the existence of the recalling message function have surfaced, such as a screenshot (via International Business Times) of the WhatsApp support page discussing how the talked-about option works.

According to the screenshot page for recalling messages on WhatsApp, users will be allowed to "unsend a specific message" once the feature goes live. However, the ability to remove the message from both parties' chat boxes only lasts for five minutes from when the message was sent. It is designed to work both on individual and group conversations.

However, the feature will only work for senders and receivers who have the latest version of WhatsApp. So, if the sender has the most recent update, he or she can take back a message within five minutes. However, it will not be effective if the recipient has an outdated WhatsApp version. So the risk of the feature not working efficiently is higher when in group chats.

Unfortunately, recalling a message will not be a secret. The supposed recipient will get a notification that says, "This message was recalled," once a sender takes back something he or she has sent.

WhatsApp has yet to confirm when the recalling messages feature becomes available to the public.